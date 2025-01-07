Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 104,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,822 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 18,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Pfizer stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 232.43%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

