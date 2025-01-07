Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average of $131.03. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

