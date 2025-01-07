Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Shares Up 16.9% – What’s Next?

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) rose 16.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 19,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 8,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pivotree from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark downgraded Pivotree from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.38.

Pivotree Stock Performance

Pivotree Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

