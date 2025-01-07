Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Plains GP worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $13,848,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,442,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,772,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,849,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,734,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

