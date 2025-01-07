Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.56. 13,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 7,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Planet Green Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Planet Green

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Planet Green stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.48% of Planet Green as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products.

