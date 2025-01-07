Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 151.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,509,000 after buying an additional 66,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,842,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,258,000 after acquiring an additional 952,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,508,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.1% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,922 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:POR opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

