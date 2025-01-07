Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $120,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,409.80. This represents a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $4,322,051 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Post by 4.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Post by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth $1,824,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Post by 51.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after acquiring an additional 419,945 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST stock opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. Post has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

