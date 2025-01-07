Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) President Jon Ryan Ruhlman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) President Jon Ryan Ruhlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $337,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,285.20. This represents a 27.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 1.6 %

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $621.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.63. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $145.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 21.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 135.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

