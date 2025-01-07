Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,343 Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Semler Scientific by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,345,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 642,982 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $3,618,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 150.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,314 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Semler Scientific by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

SMLR stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $546.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.18.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.