ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $0.71. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 371,934 shares.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPhase Labs stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of ProPhase Labs worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

