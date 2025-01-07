PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,975 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.69% of PulteGroup worth $155,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in PulteGroup by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3,118.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,070,000 after purchasing an additional 365,012 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. UBS Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

