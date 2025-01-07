QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Shares Up 3.2% – Time to Buy?

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 17,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 28,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

QHSLab Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

