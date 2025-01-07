QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $159.85 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.03 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

