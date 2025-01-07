Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.24. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 5,001 shares trading hands.

Questerre Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

Questerre Energy Corp serves the oil and gas sector. The Canada-based company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas projects. It operates non-conventional projects such as tight oil, oil shale, shale oil and shale gas. The segments of the group are Western Canada; Quebec ; and Corporate and others.

