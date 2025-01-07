RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.12 and traded as high as $73.24. RadNet shares last traded at $72.75, with a volume of 522,587 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,039.14 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other RadNet news, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 38,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,417,920. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $1,004,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,519.85. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RadNet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 8.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,506,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,539,000 after acquiring an additional 118,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

