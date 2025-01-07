Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Position Increased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $7,923,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 137.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $242.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $134.90 and a one year high of $243.66.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.27.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

