Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and traded as high as $32.80. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 293,444 shares traded.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
