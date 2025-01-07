Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.73 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 128.37 ($1.61). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.60), with a volume of 8,999 shares changing hands.

Redcentric Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.14. The company has a market cap of £197.68 million, a PE ratio of -6,230.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

