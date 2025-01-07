Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,300 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,206,867. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,265 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $209,626.90.

Regional Management Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 44.42 and a quick ratio of 44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.50. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 81,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

