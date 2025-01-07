Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.78 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 47.40 ($0.59). Renold shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 235,167 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.78. The stock has a market cap of £93.18 million, a PE ratio of 672.86, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Renold plc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain products; and transmission chain products, including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

