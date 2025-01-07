Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.83 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 113.75 ($1.42). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 113.75 ($1.42), with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.
Robinson Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £19.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,791.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.32.
About Robinson
Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, Holland, Hungary, Belgium, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; various jars; and custom packaging services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Robinson
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.