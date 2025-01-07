Sandeep Aujla Sells 109 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,804. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00.

Intuit Stock Down 0.8 %

INTU stock opened at $625.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $649.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.45.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.9% during the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.44.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

