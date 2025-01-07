Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.60 and traded as low as C$24.85. Saputo shares last traded at C$24.88, with a volume of 626,550 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Desjardins set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Leanne Cutts acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

