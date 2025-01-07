SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 408,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 518,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SaverOne 2014

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SaverOne 2014 stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,466,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,062 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 591.63% of SaverOne 2014 worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

