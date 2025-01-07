Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,135.52 ($14.21) and traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($12.76). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,048 ($13.11), with a volume of 137,713 shares traded.

Savills Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,063.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,374.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.