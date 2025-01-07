Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,135.52 ($14.21) and traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($12.76). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,048 ($13.11), with a volume of 137,713 shares traded.
Savills Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,063.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,374.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.
Savills Company Profile
Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.
