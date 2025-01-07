Science Applications International Corporation Accepts Resignation of Board Member

On January 2, 2025, Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) announced in an 8-K filing that the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Dana S. Deasy, a member of the Board, along with all associated committees. Deasy’s resignation, effective as of January 2, 2025, was in connection with a change in his employment status.

The departure was stated not to stem from any disagreement with the company concerning its operations, policies, or practices. Science Applications International Corporation, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is known for its work in the technology and defense sectors. The company can be reached at (703) 676-4300.

No further details were disclosed regarding the resignation. It was clarified that the resignation was unrelated to any disagreements with the company’s functioning. SAIC’s common stock, with a par value of $0.0001 per share, is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the trading symbol SAIC.

The 8-K filing also indicated that Hilary L. Hageman, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Science Applications International Corporation, has signed the document on behalf of the company. The filing was officially submitted on January 6, 2025.

This news comes as Science Applications International Corporation continues to operate in the ever-evolving technological and defense landscape. More updates on the company’s developments are expected in the near future.

