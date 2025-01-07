SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of LEDS opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 5.23% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Further Reading

