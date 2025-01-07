Septerna (NASDAQ: SEPN) Appoints Gil Labrucherie as Chief Financial Officer

Septerna, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery, announced the appointment of Gil M. Labrucherie as the Chief Financial Officer, principal financial officer, and principal accounting officer. Labrucherie’s appointment, effective as of January 6, 2025, was made by the Board of Directors of Septerna, Inc.

Gil Labrucherie, aged 53, brings over 25 years of senior leadership experience in the biotechnology sector to his new role. Prior to joining Septerna, Labrucherie held various senior executive positions, including Chief Financial Officer at Acelyrin, Inc., Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Nektar Therapeutics, and several executive leadership roles at high-growth technology companies. Labrucherie is currently a trustee of Bloom Trust and a board member of Rezolute, Inc.

Labrucherie holds a J.D. from the University of California Berkeley School of Law, a B.A. from the University of California, Davis, is a CFA charterholder, and a member of the State Bar of California. He will receive an annual base salary of $485,000, along with eligibility for an annual target bonus of 40% of his base salary, and participation in the Company’s Executive Severance Plan and employee benefit plans.

In connection with his appointment, Labrucherie was granted a stock option to purchase 222,000 shares of Septerna’s common stock, with vesting conditions and exercise price as per the company’s 2024 Stock Option and Incentive Plan. Additionally, Mr. Labrucherie will enter into a standard indemnification agreement with the company.

Alongside the appointment of Labrucherie, Ran Xiao, the interim Chief Financial Officer, principal financial officer, and principal accounting officer, will resign from those positions effective January 6, 2025, but continue as Vice President, Finance and Business Operations.

Upon Labrucherie’s appointment, Septerna issued a press release on January 6, 2025, welcoming him as Chief Financial Officer. The company expressed confidence in Labrucherie’s ability to contribute to its growth and vision of GPCR drug discovery.

Septerna, Inc. is pioneering a new era of GPCR drug discovery through its Native Complex Platform™, focusing on developing oral small molecule product candidates in endocrinology, immunology, inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

