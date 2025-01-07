Shell (LON:SHEL) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,585.22 ($32.34) and last traded at GBX 2,567.99 ($32.13). 7,716,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 8,064,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,566.50 ($32.11).
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.04) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,366.67 ($42.12).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,883.72%.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
