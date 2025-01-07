Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,347 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,578,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 188.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,786,000 after buying an additional 1,967,672 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after buying an additional 866,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $37,274,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Shell Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.