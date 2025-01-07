Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.16. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 256,216 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$61.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

