Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,078,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,389,637,000 after buying an additional 5,869,795 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,315,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 54.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,714,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,251 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Shopify by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,981 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $120.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.