SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Anshul Maheshwari Sells 5,304 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $73,778.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,427.29. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,439 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $30,926.52.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SI-BONE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SI-BONE by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.