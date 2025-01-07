Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.14. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 30,550 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 million, a PE ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

