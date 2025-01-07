SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.97 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 15.82 ($0.20). SIG shares last traded at GBX 15.82 ($0.20), with a volume of 278,461 shares trading hands.

SIG Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £189.21 million, a PE ratio of -326.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.97.

SIG Company Profile

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.

