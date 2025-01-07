Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CEO Paul Badawi Sells 12,236 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,236 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $44,049.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,567,509.20. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $172.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.57. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.74.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.80 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 317.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 95,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

See Also

