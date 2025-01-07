Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Insider Jeremy B. Hayden Sells 4,864 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $17,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,456.96. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sight Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $172.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $5.80 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.12.
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
