Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 256,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 241,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Silver X Mining Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.57.
Silver X Mining Company Profile
Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silver X Mining
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.