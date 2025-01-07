Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 256,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 241,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

