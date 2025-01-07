Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) CFO Sells $79,967.80 in Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $79,967.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,682,197.26. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKWD. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

