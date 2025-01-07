Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) General Counsel Leslie Shaunty Sells 344 Shares

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Leslie Shaunty sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $16,192.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,557.49. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Shaunty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Leslie Shaunty sold 457 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $21,812.61.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,296,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,528,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after buying an additional 158,679 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after acquiring an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 874,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,618 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

