Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Insider Sells $25,580.10 in Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $25,580.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,025.10. This represents a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 47,081 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,152,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after acquiring an additional 82,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

