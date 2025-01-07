Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Insider Thomas N. Schmitt Sells 637 Shares

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $30,454.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,965.52. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKWD
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.