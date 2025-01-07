Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Insider Thomas N. Schmitt Sells 637 Shares

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $30,454.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,965.52. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

