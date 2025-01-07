Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,073.83 ($13.43) and traded as low as GBX 978.20 ($12.24). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 980.80 ($12.27), with a volume of 1,463,078 shares trading hands.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 984.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,073.83. The firm has a market cap of £8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,632.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Nephew

In other news, insider Rupert Soames bought 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 936 ($11.71) per share, for a total transaction of £50,019.84 ($62,579.56). Also, insider John Rogers purchased 71,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 972 ($12.16) per share, for a total transaction of £699,062.40 ($874,593.27). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

