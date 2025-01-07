SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and traded as low as $29.00. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 672,990 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

