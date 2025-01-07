Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 40,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
