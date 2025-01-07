SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 141,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $229,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.