SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.06 and traded as high as $61.99. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shares last traded at $60.68, with a volume of 13,539,730 shares changing hands.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 24,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 18,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

