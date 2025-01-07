SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and traded as high as $80.72. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 6,182,811 shares.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

