Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Shares Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Up 1.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.
About Spring Valley Acquisition
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
