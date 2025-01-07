Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$114.30 and traded as low as C$110.22. Stantec shares last traded at C$110.43, with a volume of 201,181 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$129.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$121.49 per share, with a total value of C$485,960.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

